Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) and Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Financial Analysis

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) and Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Agile Therapeutics has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organogenesis has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Organogenesis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics -73.83% N/A -179.07% Organogenesis 1.14% 1.81% 1.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

10.9% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Organogenesis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.0% of Organogenesis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Agile Therapeutics and Organogenesis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Organogenesis 0 1 2 0 2.67

Agile Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,057.36%. Organogenesis has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 65.53%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than Organogenesis.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Organogenesis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics $19.59 million 0.14 -$14.47 million ($9.84) -0.04 Organogenesis $433.14 million 0.89 $4.95 million $0.04 73.02

Organogenesis has higher revenue and earnings than Agile Therapeutics. Agile Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organogenesis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Organogenesis beats Agile Therapeutics on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Organogenesis

(Get Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage. Its products also include FortiShield, a biosynthetic wound matrix for use as a temporary protective covering; PuraPly MZ, a micronized particulate version of PuraPly for the management of open wounds in the surgical setting; and CYGNUS Dual, a dehydrated placental tissue preserved to retain the ECM scaffold. The company's pipeline products include ReNu, a cryopreserved suspension used to support healing of soft tissues; PuraForce, a bioengineered porcine collagen surgical matrix for use in soft tissue reinforcement applications; and TransCyte, a bioengineered tissue for the treatment of partial thickness burns. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, government facilities, ambulatory service centers, and physician office through direct sales representives and independent agencies. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

