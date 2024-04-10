America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) PT Lowered to $50.00

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 21.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRMT. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.94. The company has a market cap of $405.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.67. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $57.61 and a 12-month high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.95 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 24,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,980.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 673,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,782,456. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 4,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.13 per share, with a total value of $261,673.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,219,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 24,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.58 per share, with a total value of $1,453,980.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 673,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,782,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 66,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,952 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

