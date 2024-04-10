1,714 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Purchased by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $432,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

OEF stock opened at $245.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.51. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $185.37 and a 12 month high of $248.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

