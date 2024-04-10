DEI (DEI) Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. DEI has a market capitalization of $161.71 million and $65.81 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00139866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008465 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.