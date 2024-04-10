Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Sight Sciences Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of SGHT opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $300.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.83.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sight Sciences news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 15,917 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $82,131.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,448,821.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Sam Boong Park sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $28,085.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul Badawi sold 15,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $82,131.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,319,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,448,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,441 shares of company stock valued at $324,625 in the last 90 days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 587,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 183,912 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 331,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

