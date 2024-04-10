PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

PCG stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. PG&E has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $394,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,329,416,000 after buying an additional 21,731,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,660,000 after buying an additional 18,984,092 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PG&E by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,522,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,215,000 after buying an additional 18,180,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

