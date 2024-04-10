Robert W. Baird Boosts Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target to $28.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OMI. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

NYSE OMI opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.43. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,491.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

