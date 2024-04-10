Model N’s (MODN) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of MODN opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $35.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $67,224.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,210.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $67,224.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,210.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 7,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $207,399.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 237,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Model N by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,004,000 after purchasing an additional 507,090 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Model N by 14.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Model N by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,718,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,216,000 after purchasing an additional 206,292 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,710,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,002,000 after acquiring an additional 65,859 shares during the period.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

