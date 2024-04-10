Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $515.00 at KeyCorp

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennox International from $491.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.67.

LII opened at $481.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $465.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.95. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $232.16 and a 1 year high of $501.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $8,067,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at $55,070,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 151.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $5,795,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

