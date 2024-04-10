Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Underperform Rating at Bank of America

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.20 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.50. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 37.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $810.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.48. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.