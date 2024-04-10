Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HOLX. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.21. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Hologic by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

