GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Upgraded to “Overweight” by KeyCorp

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDRX. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on GoodRx from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.78.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. GoodRx has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $9.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.42.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $196.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.59 million. Research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,866,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in GoodRx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

