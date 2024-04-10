Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.13.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Foghorn Therapeutics

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,426,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 235,237 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 1,368.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.