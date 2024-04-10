Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %
Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.13.
Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Foghorn Therapeutics
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Foghorn Therapeutics
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Can Guess? Fuel an Abercrombie-Like Short Squeeze?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Can Tyson Win from Repealing Its No-Antibiotic Chicken Pledge?
Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.