AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Shares of ATRC opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 1.38. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $55,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,116 shares of company stock worth $468,797 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $170,100,000 after buying an additional 76,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,914,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $193,234,000 after acquiring an additional 58,501 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AtriCure by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,209,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,445,000 after purchasing an additional 86,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AtriCure by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,409,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

