Legend Biotech Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 181.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEGN. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the third quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

