Ascot Resources Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ascot Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Ascot Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Ascot Resources Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Ascot Resources stock opened at C$0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$517.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.54. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$0.84.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

