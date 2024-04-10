B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 16.21%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TECK. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Teck Resources stock opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

