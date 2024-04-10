Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Issued By Zacks Research

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $5.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.04. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $27.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $169.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $169.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,474,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,537,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 393,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,558,000 after buying an additional 86,670 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,676,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

