Delta Air Lines, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Air Lines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.14 EPS.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.
Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.59%.
Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines
In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Delta Air Lines
Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.
