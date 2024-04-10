Dearborn Partners LLC Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.65. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

