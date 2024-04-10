KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-8.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Barclays upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $100.26 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $81,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

