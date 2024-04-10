Brokers Issue Forecasts for PEDEVCO Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PEDEVCO in a report released on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for PEDEVCO’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PEDEVCO’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 2.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of PED opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.75. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 455,334 shares in the company, valued at $291,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $37,333.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 780,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 455,334 shares in the company, valued at $291,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 319,300 shares of company stock worth $206,411. 71.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interest in the Permian Basin asset with approximately 22,271 net acres located in New Mexico, the United States; and D-J Basin asset with approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming, the United States.

