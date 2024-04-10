RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 400 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,016 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 1.9 %

AXP opened at $219.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $231.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.30.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

