AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $87.00. The stock had previously closed at $74.80, but opened at $77.18. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. AppLovin shares last traded at $75.70, with a volume of 391,359 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.11.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at $31,569,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at $31,569,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,931,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $4,416,815. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,335,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,479,000 after purchasing an additional 195,030 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,199 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,057,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,040,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,630,000 after purchasing an additional 144,035 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.19.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

