RFG Advisory LLC Sells 342 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $154.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.86 and a fifty-two week high of $159.43.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

