Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Versus Systems Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Versus Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Versus Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($3.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Versus Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Versus Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:VS opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. Versus Systems has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Versus Systems

About Versus Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VS. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Versus Systems during the first quarter worth $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 920,683 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.