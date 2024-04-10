Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Versus Systems Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Versus Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Versus Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($3.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Versus Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.
NASDAQ:VS opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. Versus Systems has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $20.80.
Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.
