Brokers Set Expectations for Trican Well Service Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a report issued on Sunday, April 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCW. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on Trican Well Service and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.46.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.27. The stock has a market cap of C$897.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$2.91 and a 12-month high of C$5.33.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$254.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$244.57 million. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 23.69%.

Trican Well Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Trican Well Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

