Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 36,270 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.8% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $473,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $516.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $485.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.13 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.88.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,479,131 shares of company stock valued at $698,997,261. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

