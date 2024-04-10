Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NMT opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 403.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.