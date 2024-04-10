Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NNY stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.