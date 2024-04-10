Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,208,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,731 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $80,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 117.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HQY. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,895 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

