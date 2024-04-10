Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $71.93 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 465,506 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $71,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $721,180 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.98. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.54 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

