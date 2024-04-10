BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MQY stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 678,472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 135,233 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 543,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 61,936 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 31.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 42,393 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

