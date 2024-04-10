BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MIY opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

