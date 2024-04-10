BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUE opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 99,061 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $3,327,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 49,474 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.