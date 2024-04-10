BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MUA stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 875,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 211,641 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 320,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,581,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 107,035 shares during the period. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

