BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CII. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

