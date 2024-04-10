BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE CII opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
