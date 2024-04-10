BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 1st

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BKN stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

