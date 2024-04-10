BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FRA opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $71,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $125,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

