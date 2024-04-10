PennantPark Investment Co. (PNNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

PennantPark Investment has a payout ratio of 91.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.3%.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 32.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PennantPark Investment news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $25,346.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,418.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,372 shares of company stock worth $151,258 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

