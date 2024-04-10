The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 on May 5th

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, May 5th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $13.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

NYSE:PNC opened at $161.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.62. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,579,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.37.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

