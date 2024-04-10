The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 on May 5th

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, May 5th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $13.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.
The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance
NYSE:PNC opened at $161.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.62. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group
In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,579,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.37.
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
