Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.28. 673,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,246,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 53.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $664,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,435.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $47,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $664,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,435.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,320 shares of company stock worth $1,155,574 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

