TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Down 3%

Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 178,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,935,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.
In related news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $375,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 947,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,059.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TMC the metals news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $375,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 947,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,059.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 946,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,282.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
