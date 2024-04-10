TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Down 3%

Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 178,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,935,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

TMC the metals Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $375,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 947,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,059.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TMC the metals news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $375,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 947,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,059.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 946,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,282.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMC the metals

TMC the metals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TMC the metals by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in TMC the metals by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

