NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Trading Down 4.9%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 1,600,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,495,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexGen Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

