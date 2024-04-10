Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.65. 71,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 661,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is currently -118.03%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Elme Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
