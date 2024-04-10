YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 385,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,793,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

