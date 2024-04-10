BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 30th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of BHK stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.09.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
