BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 30th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BHK stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.