Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading 3.9% Higher

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.67. 356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 65,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Waldencast from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Waldencast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Waldencast by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Waldencast by 68.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

