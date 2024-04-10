Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Up 3.9%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.17. 42,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 451,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLRS. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $669.84 million, a PE ratio of 109.02 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,263 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 570,449 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,891 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,152,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116,299 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

