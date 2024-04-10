Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading Up 4.1%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $20.00. 320,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,507,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Clear Secure Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

